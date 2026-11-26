Iran's Supreme Leader Mojtaba Khamenei called on the Basij ⁠volunteer ⁠paramilitary force to work towards realising the slogan "every Iranian, a ⁠Basiji", saying the organisation should develop more advanced versions of its existing model by drawing on what he described as ⁠a nationwide ⁠resurgence of Basij spirit.

In a written statement marking Basij Week, Khamenei said the organisation should also make use ⁠of people who were not formal members but admired its ideology, including members of the ⁠armed forces, ‌government ‌officials and people ⁠who had ‌taken part in rallies and street ⁠gatherings, according ⁠to state ⁠media on Thursday.







