Iran's Supreme Leader Mojtaba Khamenei called on the Basij volunteer paramilitary force to work towards realising the slogan "every Iranian, a Basiji", saying the organisation should develop more advanced versions of its existing model by drawing on what he described as a nationwide resurgence of Basij spirit.
In a written statement marking Basij Week, Khamenei said the organisation should also make use of people who were not formal members but admired its ideology, including members of the armed forces, government officials and people who had taken part in rallies and street gatherings, according to state media on Thursday.