London is expected to face major travel delays as a one-day strike by Tube drivers began Thursday amid an ongoing dispute over working conditions.

Drivers who are members of the Rail, Maritime and Transport (RMT) union began a 24-hour strike at noon Thursday, the first in a series of walkouts.

The strike came after the union said Wednesday that it would go ahead in a dispute over plans to impose new arrangements that "would undermine existing agreements and worsen working conditions."

According to the RMT, under the plans, drivers face increased time spent driving trains, longer duties, earlier starts and later finishes, short-notice changes to shifts and "attacks" on existing transfer rights and annual leave arrangements.

"RMT general secretary Eddie Dempsey said that the union had consistently demanded guarantees that no driver would suffer any detriment, but London Underground management had failed to provide those assurances," read the statement.

The union plans further strikes on Dec. 17 and 19, Jan. 4 and 6, and Feb. 17, 23 and 25.