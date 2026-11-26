EU leaders were set to discuss candidates for three European Central Bank (ECB) leadership positions on Thursday as the appointment process moved forward, according to an EU official.

Following the discussions, the Committee of Permanent Representatives, known as Coreper, is expected to meet to agree on a recommendation proposing one candidate for each of the three positions, the official said.

The European Council will then return to the issue to formalize the process and launch consultations with the European Parliament and the ECB's Governing Council, in line with established procedures.

The aim is to complete these steps during the ongoing European Council meeting, the official said.

The consultations are expected to pave the way for the European Council to make the final appointments to the ECB leadership in December, the official added.

European Central Bank President Christine Lagarde formally informed the European Council on Oct. 29 that she would resign from her position by Feb. 7, 2027.

The Eurogroup announced that member states had submitted two official nominations before the deadline to succeed Lagarde.

Former Bank of Spain Governor Pablo Hernandez de Cos and Dutch central bank chief Klaas Knot are vying for the position, according to the announcement.

EU leaders are scheduled to discuss the proposal at a special summit in Brussels on Thursday and Friday as disputes over the bloc's 2028-2034 multiannual financial framework continue among member states.





