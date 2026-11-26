India's main opposition party, the Indian National Congress, held marches in several states on Thursday to protest alleged electoral irregularities, the party said.

The demonstrations coincided with India's Constitution Day.

"Today, on Constitution Day, Congress workers across the country are taking out Samvidhan Raksha Marches (constitution protection marches), which have received an overwhelming response," Congress leader K.C. Venugopal said.

Large protests erupted in New Delhi last month after a report said two election commissioners had raised concerns with Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar over decisions on voter list revisions in several states and union territories. Protesters demanded Kumar's resignation.

The Election Commission has conducted a Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls in several states. Opposition parties allege that large numbers of voters have been removed from the rolls, a claim the authorities deny.

The INDIA alliance, which includes more than a dozen opposition parties, announced further protests over the issue following last month's demonstrations.

Congress on Thursday accused the government of using Kumar to undermine the country's democracy.

Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge, who attended a march in the northern state of Uttar Pradesh, said the "Constitution is the voice of the country and is paramount for us."

"We will never let it be undermined," he said.

Several groups also marched in New Delhi on Thursday to protest against Kumar and call for an end to the voter roll revision.

The ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has accused opposition parties and "foreign powers" of trying to "destabilize the country."

BJP national president Nitin Nabin accused the Congress-led opposition on Thursday of launching "assaults on democracy."

Nabin said opposition parties had realized that the "ground beneath their feet had slipped" as voter lists were being "purified" during the revision, the Press Trust of India reported.





