French lawmakers on Thursday failed to reach an agreement on the country's 2027 social security budget, sending the bill back to the National Assembly for further examination, broadcaster BFMTV reported.

A joint parliamentary committee comprising seven members of the National Assembly and seven senators failed to reach a compromise during talks on Thursday morning, according to the broadcaster.

The failure of the negotiations means the bill will undergo another reading in the lower house before returning to the Senate.

Prime Minister Sebastien Lecornu said the government would continue efforts to reach an agreement, with a new examination of the bill in the National Assembly scheduled to begin Dec. 7.

The draft social security budget was rejected by the National Assembly in October before being substantially amended and adopted by the Senate on Nov. 18, with 201 votes in favor and 124 against.

One of the main disagreements between the two chambers concerns the suspension of the 2023 pension reform, which the government agreed to last year.

The Senate sought to reinstate the reform from 2027, while many lawmakers in the National Assembly opposed the move.

The government aims to reduce the social security deficit to €12.7 billion ($14 billion) in 2027 from an estimated €21.8 billion ($24 billion) in 2026.

The proposed measures include savings in healthcare spending and changes to pension payments as the government seeks to bring public finances under control.