Spanish opposition uses AI to put Moroccan jersey on premier in election video

Spain's main opposition People's Party drew criticism on Thursday after using artificial intelligence to replace Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez's Spanish football jersey with a Moroccan one ahead of Sunday's general election.

The controversy erupted after Sanchez shared a 17-second video wearing a Spanish national football team jersey bearing the No. 19 of football star Lamine Yamal, who was born in Spain to parents from Morocco and Equatorial Guinea.

"Because this is what Spain is: a pluralistic and diverse country," Sanchez said in the original video.

A day later, the conservative People's Party, or PP, published an AI-manipulated version on US social media platform X, making it appear that Sanchez was wearing Morocco's national team jersey.

The party also altered Sanchez's speech, replacing his reference to the Spanish national football team with the Moroccan national team.

The exchange followed remarks by Xavier Garcia Albiol, the PP's leading candidate in Catalonia and mayor of Badalona, who said he would not wear Yamal's jersey, citing concerns about the footballer's maturity.

Yamal helped Spain win Euro 2024 and the 2026 FIFA World Cup.

Albiol, known for his hardline stance on immigration, has repeatedly faced accusations of racist rhetoric.

In 2013, he was acquitted of inciting hatred and discrimination over campaign leaflets linking Romanian Roma migrants to crime.

Sanchez responded by defending Yamal and emphasizing Spain's cultural diversity, saying he would wear the jersey of any player representing the national team.

The incident has fueled concerns about AI-generated political content in Spain's increasingly polarized election campaign, particularly as parties clash over immigration and national identity.

The controversy follows an earlier AI-generated video by the PP featuring manipulated images and voices of figures linked to Sanchez's Socialist Party, including his wife, Begona Gomez.

Spain's Central Electoral Board rejected a Socialist complaint against the earlier video on Nov. 19, ruling that it fell within political satire protected by freedom of expression and did not violate electoral transparency requirements.

The latest dispute came as Spain prepares for Sunday's snap general election, with Sanchez's Socialists facing the conservative PP and the far-right Vox party, which has placed restrictive immigration policies at the center of its campaign.



