Pentagon delays review of US military presence in Europe until 2027: Report

The Pentagon has postponed its review of the US military presence in Europe until 2027, Polish broadcaster TVP World reported Thursday, citing two sources familiar with the matter.

US Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth announced the six-month review in June as part of efforts to shift greater responsibility for Europe's conventional defense to European allies, with recommendations initially expected in early December.

US President Donald Trump ordered the review as part of a broader reassessment of American military deployments worldwide.

US national security and defense strategies have identified the Indo-Pacific as Washington's main strategic priority, calling on European allies to assume greater responsibility for their own defense.

The report came a day after Trump met NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte. In a joint statement following the talks, the two urged Russia to refrain from actions that could widen the war in Ukraine.

The meeting followed reports that three Russian missiles had detonated on Polish territory less than a week earlier.

Poland has been pushing for a permanent US military presence, with a White House decision on whether to establish a permanent base in the country expected in early December, the report added.



