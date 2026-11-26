Pakistan, Saudi Arabia and Türkiye will hold a meeting on ⁠their mutual ⁠defence agreement in Islamabad this week, two Pakistani sources said ⁠on Thursday.

Foreign ministers of Saudi Arabia and Türkiye are arriving in Pakistan to attend the meeting, which will be held on Friday ⁠and ⁠Saturday, the sources told Reuters.

The three countries signed a joint defence agreement in Mecca in August amid escalating concerns about the ⁠increasingly aggressive US-Israeli war against Iran.

Türkiye has NATO's second-largest military. Saudi Arabia is home to Islam's holiest sites and ⁠is ‌also ‌one of the ⁠world's ‌top oil exporters, while Pakistan is the ⁠only nuclear-armed ⁠Muslim country.









