German Foreign Minister Johann Wadephul on Thursday called on Russia to demonstrate its willingness to engage in peace talks by agreeing to concrete measures, including a ceasefire in the Black Sea.

"We don't need abstract declarations of a willingness to negotiate. We need concrete steps that actually demonstrate this willingness," Wadephul said.

"For example, that would mean finally establishing a ceasefire in the Black Sea," he added.

Speaking alongside Romanian Foreign Minister Dan Neculaescu at a joint news conference in Berlin, Wadephul accused Russia of expanding its war against Ukraine into the Black Sea region.

He also reaffirmed Germany's strong solidarity with Romania as both an EU partner and a NATO ally.

Wadephul warned that Russian policies and alleged drone strikes on merchant vessels threatened regional security and vital grain exports, raising the risk of famine in Africa and other vulnerable regions.

"It is not just a matter of the security of the neighboring states; it is also a question of food security for people in the Global South," Wadephul said.

"They are all suffering as a result of Russia's war of aggression, despite having nothing to do with this conflict," he added.



