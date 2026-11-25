China's President Xi Jinping on Wednesday called for "peaceful" use of outer space, as Beijing launched its first crewed spaceship carrying a foreign astronaut, a Pakistani fighter pilot.



"China, together with countries including Pakistan, stands ready to hold high the banner of peaceful uses of outer space, deepen international space cooperation, improve global outer space governance, to ensure that outer space exploration delivers greater benefits to the humanity," Xi said in a letter to his Pakistani counterpart Asif Ali Zardari.



The two presidents exchanged congratulations over the joint spaceflight mission, marked by the spaceflight of first Pakistani astronaut, Muhammad Zeeshan Ali, to China's Tiangong space station aboard the Shenzhou-24 mission, making him the first foreign astronaut to enter the Chinese space station.



Ali is part of three crew, including Chinese commander Tang Hongbo and flight engineer Wu Yi, who were lifted off from Jiuquan Satellite Launch Center in northwestern China.

Xi said Pakistan and China are "all-weather" strategic cooperative partners and that their friendship has remained "rock-solid "and unbreakable over the 75 years since the establishment of diplomatic relations.



He said astronauts from both countries joining hands in the quest for the universe represents a living testament to their deep-rooted friendship and a new and significant outcome of bilateral cooperation.

- Pakistan calls it 'landmark' achievement



Zardari, for his part, extended felicitations to the government and people of China on the "landmark" achievement, which reflects China's remarkable progress in space science and technology as well as its commitment to international cooperation in the peaceful exploration and use of outer space.



He said the initiative embodies the vision of building a community with a shared future for mankind, based on mutual progress, shared opportunities and collective advancement.

He observed that the space collaboration has opened new avenues for bilateral cooperation in science, technology and space exploration.

China launched its Shenzhou-24 crewed spacecraft on Wednesday, carrying Ali, who became the first foreign national to visit its Tiangong space station.

Forty-year-old Ali, a Pakistan Air Force pilot, will serve as a payload specialist, joining the mission for a short-duration stay in orbit focused on scientific research under a bilateral cooperation program between Islamabad and Beijing.

"I carry the name of Pakistan on my shoulder, the hopes of 250 million Pakistanis," Ali told reporters on Tuesday ahead of his landmark journey to the space.



According to Ahsan Iqbal, a Pakistani minister who attended launch of Shenzhou-24 mission, China and Pakistan "began discussing collaboration on crewed space missions about a decade ago."

"Discussions about expanding bilateral cooperation to include manned space missions began in 2016 or 2017," said Iqbal, according to daily South China Morning Post.





