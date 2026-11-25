China is ready to work with Britain to advance the "mature, steady and sustainable development of bilateral relations," Foreign Minister Wang Yi said Tuesday, as the two sides discussed the crises in the Middle East and Ukraine, state media reported.

Wang said during a phone call with British Foreign Secretary Ed Miliband that China was ready to work with the UK to play a constructive role in safeguarding regional and global peace and stability, Xinhua News Agency reported.

He added that China and the UK should make sound preparations for the next phase of high-level exchanges, fully tap the potential for cooperation across various fields and further deepen their comprehensive strategic partnership.

He expressed hope that the UK would earnestly adhere to the one-China principle and safeguard the political foundation of bilateral relations.

"China hopes that the British side will uphold the principle of free trade and adopt an open approach and provide Chinese enterprises with stable policy expectations and a favorable business environment for cooperation in Britain," he said.

Miliband said the UK looks forward to maintaining close high-level exchanges, expanding mutually beneficial cooperation and promoting the "healthy and steady" development of bilateral relations.

He reaffirmed that the UK's position on the Taiwan question remains unchanged and expressed Britain's willingness to step up dialogue and communication with China on climate change and international and regional issues of common concern, work together to address global challenges and contribute to safeguarding world peace.

The two leaders also exchanged views on the current situation in the Middle East, the crisis in Ukraine and other issues.



