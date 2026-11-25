Authorities issued an emergency warning Wednesday for an out-of-control bushfire on Flinders Island off southeastern Australia, with some residents evacuated and others told to shelter in place, the Australian Broadcasting Corporation reported.

Tasmania's fire service said the bushfire was moving southwest and threatening lives and homes. It warned residents in Killiecrankie, Leeka and Mount Tanner that it was too late to leave as the blaze threatened evacuation routes.

"It is too late to leave. Fire is threatening evacuation routes and leaving now will put your life in danger. You must take shelter before the fire arrives, do not try to actively fight the fire at this point," the warning said.

The fire service advised people in the affected area to shelter in a room with clear exits, close all doors and windows and turn off air conditioners. It urged those who had already left to stay away.

Flinders Island lies in the Bass Strait between the southeastern mainland state of Victoria and Tasmania's main island.

Lightning strikes ignited the fire in a nature reserve. It had burned about 3,000 hectares as of Tuesday, according to figures released that day.



