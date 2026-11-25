US President Donald Trump said a pardon for Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang is "always an option," according to an interview published Tuesday by the New York Post.

"It's always an option, I guess, but I don't think it'll be necessary," Trump said when asked about a pardon for any potential crimes.

Huang is scheduled to sit for an interview with the House Foreign Affairs Committee next Tuesday and appear at a Senate Banking Committee hearing next Thursday.

"I don't think he needs to take the Fifth. I think it's an interesting story for people," Trump said, referring to the constitutional right against self-incrimination.

"I think I want him to just tell the truth, and I mean, his lawyers are going to have to advise him, but I've always found him to be 100% aboveboard, and you know a very smart person," he added.

Trump said he intervened to restore Huang as CEO because if Nvidia picked "the wrong person" to replace him, "that would be a terrible thing for our country in many ways."

Asked whether Huang had relationships with any other women with questionable links to Beijing, Trump said: "No, not from what I understand. I didn't really get into it very much, to be honest with you."

Trump also said he is open to the US government taking an equity stake in Nvidia.

"I thought about it. I said, 'You know, maybe I should do it,' but I didn't bring it up at this point. It's probably not too late," he said.





