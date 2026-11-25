North Korea on Wednesday expelled the head of Switzerland's diplomatic office in Pyongyang, giving him 48 hours to leave the country, state media reported.

North Korea's Foreign Ministry summoned Sylvain Astier, head of the Swiss diplomatic office, and ordered him to close the office, the state-run Korean Central News Agency (KCNA) reported, citing a ministry statement.

The expulsion came in response to Switzerland's decision to impose sanctions on North Korea's Songdowon International Children's Camp, a move Pyongyang called an overtly hostile act.

"The Foreign Ministry of the Democratic People's Republic of Korea declared the head of the Swiss Diplomatic Office in the DPRK persona non grata and urged him to leave the country within 48 hours," the statement said.

"Any act of violating the sovereign rights of the DPRK and the interests of its citizens can never be welcomed by us," it said.

North Korea condemned the sanctions on Tuesday and said it would consider closing the recently reopened Swiss diplomatic office in Pyongyang.

Kim Yo Jong, the sister of North Korean leader Kim Jong Un and a senior ruling party official, said Switzerland had added the camp to its sanctions list in line with European Union measures targeting Russia over the war in Ukraine.

The sanctions came weeks after Swiss Foreign Minister Ignazio Cassis traveled to Pyongyang last month to attend the reopening of the diplomatic office.



