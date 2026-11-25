Trump says US has funds to sustain Iran war until January

US President Donald Trump has said Washington has sufficient funding to continue its war against Iran until the end of January, adding it could end whenever he chooses.

In an interview with the New York Post published Tuesday, Trump also criticized congressional Democrats, warning that their potential efforts to limit the war could turn what he described as a US victory into a defeat.

"They'll take a total win and make it a loss," Trump said, claiming that Iran's navy, air force and air defense capabilities had been destroyed and its leadership eliminated.

Asked whether his military options could become more restricted when Democrats gain control of Congress in January, Trump said his administration was financially prepared to continue operations until then.

"Up until really the end of January, pretty much, you know, we're funded," he told the newspaper.

Trump maintained that Washington could end the conflict at any time, saying: "We can put that war to bed anytime we want."

The US president also addressed the possibility of regime change in Iran, saying that although it was "probably doable," it was not his primary objective.

"I just don't want them to have a nuclear weapon. I was never for or against regime change, that was never a criteria for me," he said.