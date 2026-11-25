US state of New Jersey declares state of emergency ahead of Thanksgiving storm

The state of New Jersey in the Northeastern US declared a statewide state of emergency on Wednesday ahead of a major Thanksgiving storm expected to bring damaging winds, heavy rain, coastal flooding, and prolonged power outages.

Announcing the measure on US social media platform X, Gov. Mikie Sherrill said the emergency is taking effect at 6 pm local time (2300GMT) without restricting travel, though she "strongly" urged residents with holiday plans to reach their destinations Wednesday before conditions worsen on Thanksgiving Thursday.

The National Weather Service issued a coastal flood warning through early Friday and a high wind warning from Wednesday night through Thursday night, forecasting thunderstorms, heavy rain, and east wind gusts reaching up to 105 kilometers per hour (65 miles per hour) on Thursday.

State teams are deploying additional resources to the coast, coordinating with utility providers, and monitoring road and rail networks, Sherrill added, advising residents to charge devices, prepare flashlights, and check on vulnerable neighbors.