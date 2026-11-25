Türkiye expands high-speed rail network: 18 more cities to be connected by 2030

Türkiye plans to connect 18 additional cities, including İzmir, Bursa, Kayseri and Adana, to its high-speed railway network by 2030, Transport and Infrastructure Minister Abdulkadir Uraloğlu announced, bringing the total number of cities directly served by high-speed trains to 32.

Uraloğlu shared the latest figures on Türkiye's railway infrastructure, highlighting the country's investments in railway modernization, electrification and high-speed transportation.

The minister said Türkiye had renovated its entire railway network inherited from the Republican era over the past 25 years.

"Our railway network, which stood at 10,948 kilometers in 2002, expanded by 30 percent to reach 14,272 kilometers in 2026," Uraloğlu said.

He added that the length of electrified railway lines had increased by 259 percent, from 2,122 kilometers in 2002 to 7,627 kilometers in 2026.

Türkiye's high-speed railway network reaches 2,604 kilometers

Highlighting the importance of high-speed railway investments, Uraloğlu said Türkiye had expanded its high-speed rail network to 2,604 kilometers in 2026.

Of the country's existing railway network, 11,668 kilometers consist of conventional railway lines, while 2,604 kilometers are high-speed railway lines.

Türkiye has also significantly expanded its urban rail infrastructure.

According to Uraloğlu, the country's urban rail network grew by 276 percent, from 281 kilometers in 2002 to 1,056 kilometers in 2026.

TURKIYE TARGETS MORE THAN 31,000 KILOMETERS OF RAILWAY LINES

Uraloğlu said railway construction projects covering a total of 4,724 kilometers were currently underway across the country.

Planning and design work has been completed for an additional 8,458 kilometers of railway lines, while project development continues along another 3,985 kilometers of routes.

"Once all these projects are implemented, our country's total railway network will reach 31,439 kilometers," the minister said.

From Bursa to Kars: 18 more cities to join high-speed rail network

Uraloğlu announced that Türkiye currently provides direct high-speed train (YHT) services to 14 cities.

These include Istanbul, Kocaeli, Eskişehir, Yozgat, Kırklareli, Ankara, Konya, Karaman, Sivas, Tekirdağ, Sakarya, Bilecik, Kırıkkale and Edirne, according to the minister.

UNDER TURKIYE'S 2030 RAILWAY EXPANSION PLANS, THE FOLLOWING 18 CITIES ARE EXPECTED TO JOIN THE NETWORK:

* Bursa

* Çorum

* Kayseri

* Niğde

* İzmir

* Uşak

* Balıkesir

* Afyonkarahisar

* Mersin

* Adana

* Osmaniye

* Gaziantep

* Adıyaman

* Manisa

* Malatya

* Kahramanmaraş

* Iğdır

* Kars

"By 2030, we will add 18 more cities to our network, enabling direct high-speed train passenger services to 32 cities. From Bursa to Kars, 18 more cities will be connected to the high-speed railway network," Uraloğlu said.

The planned expansion is expected to strengthen intercity connectivity and increase access to high-speed railway transportation across Türkiye.