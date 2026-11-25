Three people, including a minor, were killed and two others injured Wednesday when a landmine exploded in northern Syria, in a rural area of the Raqqa province, local authorities said.

The Raqqa Media Directorate said in a statement on US social media platform Facebook that the explosion took place in the Rajm al-Ajuz area of the Rasafa desert.

The victims included a 13-year-old boy and two men of about 60 and 65 years old, the directorate said.

Two other people were injured in the blast.

The statement did not specify the origin of the landmine.

Landmines and unexploded ordnance left behind by years of conflict continue to pose a deadly threat across Syria, despite ongoing clearance operations by Syrian authorities and international organizations.

On Sunday, four children were killed and two others injured when a landmine left behind by the ousted Bashar al-Assad regime exploded in the village of Umm Khazim in the northwestern Idlib province, according to Syrian broadcaster Alikhbariah TV.

Landmine Monitor recorded at least 13,953 people killed or injured by mines and explosive remnants of war in Syria between 1999 and 2024. It said the actual toll could be higher due to difficulties in documenting casualties.



