After the Pentagon slammed Canada for not spending its fair share on North American defense, Prime Minister Mark Carney on Wednesday did its best to shoot down the claim.

The Canadian prime minister said he has had direct contact with Donald Trump and that the US president has never mentioned the issue.

"Look, the commander-in-chief of the US military is the president of the United States," Carney told reporters in the capital Ottawa. "I can assure you that in my discussions with the president of the United States, we're focused on conflict resolution around the world.

"And he has not raised issues such as has been reported recently."

The criticism stems from US Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth, who said this week that Canada is not meeting its financial obligations for either North American Aerospace Defense Command (NORAD) or NATO and that Carney is prioritizing economic interests over defense.

Canada and the US are partners in NORAD.

The Pentagon upped the criticism Monday when it issued a fact sheet saying that Canada is no longer a credible partner, public outlet CBC News reported Wednesday.