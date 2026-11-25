The maritime delimitation agreement between Türkiye and Libya, approved by the Libyan House of Representatives, has been published in the Libyan Official Gazette along with its map and geographical coordinates.

The agreement was approved through Law No. 8 of 2026, published in Issue 17 of the official gazette of the Libyan parliament, completing all official procedures for the memorandum of understanding on the delimitation of maritime jurisdiction areas in the Mediterranean, signed between Türkiye and Libya's then-Government of National Accord in 2019.

The agreement consists of six articles and two annexes, establishing the boundaries of the continental shelf and exclusive economic zones between Türkiye and Libya based on 36 geographical coordinate points.

The coordinates were distributed equally between the coastlines of the two countries, according to the agreement.

Under the agreement, if either party begins negotiations with a third country on delimiting exclusive economic zone boundaries in a manner that could affect the designated coordinates, it must inform the other party and conduct consultations with it.

The agreement also stipulates that the two countries may establish joint arrangements for the exploitation of natural resources that may extend across their respective exclusive economic zones.

The provisions concerning the delimitation of maritime boundaries, along with their annexes, are excluded from the agreement's review and amendment mechanism.

The Libyan House of Representatives unanimously approved the 2019 memorandum of understanding on maritime delimitation between Türkiye and Libya's then-Government of National Accord on Oct. 20.

The parliament also unanimously repealed its 2020 Resolution No. 1 rejecting the ratification of the memorandum, as well as Resolution No. 6 concerning the severance of political relations with Türkiye.

The memorandum was signed by Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan and then-Libyan Prime Minister Fayez al-Sarraj on Nov. 27, 2019, and entered into force on Dec. 7, 2019.