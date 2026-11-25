Anadolu's İstanbul Photo Awards 2026 exhibition opened in Washington, DC, on Nov. 19, bringing the contest's winning photographs to the US capital for the first time.

Speaking Tuesday at a reception for the exhibition at the National Press Building, Anadolu CEO Serdar Karagoz said some photographs "stay with us for a lifetime." He cited Steve McCurry's 1985 National Geographic cover portrait of Afghan girl Sharbat Gula.

"There is a reason we say a picture is worth a thousand words. And tonight, at the İstanbul Photo Awards, we aim to honor these photographers who give us images like these we never forget," he said.

Nearly 22,000 photographers have submitted more than 200,000 photographs since 2015, including 19,000 entries this year, Karagoz said.

The jury named "Gaza, No Hope" its Photo of the Year. Palestinian photographer Haitham Imad took the picture for the European Pressphoto Agency. It shows 2-year-old Sham lying exhausted in her mother's arms as she receives treatment at Nasser Hospital in the southern Gaza Strip.

"As we know very well, the Israeli government had severely restricted the delivery of food and other aid to Gaza," Karagoz said. "This is what hunger did to this innocent little girl. She was only two years old, and she was just four kilos."

"Some people look away when they see the news from Gaza. It's too hard to watch. Others see it every day. After a while, it feels like just another story. But Haitham's photo makes us stop. It makes us look again, and it asks us to face a simple question: How can we ever accept this?" he added.

"Photographers see what we miss," Karagoz said. "I hope the power of these photographs will help change the world for the better."

- Accurate, objective information 'prerequisite of functioning democracy'

Turkish Ambassador Sedat Onal said access to accurate and objective information "is one of the prerequisites of a functioning democracy."

"Nowadays we live in the age of artificial intelligence, social media, when sometimes the distinction between truth and falsehood can become very blurred. So these photos are also important in terms of not only recording what is happening, but also reflecting the truth to the general public," Onal said.

"Photojournalists, like the ones that we see here, are rendering one important service to humanity," Onal said. He added that they capture "one important part of human condition" in a way that builds awareness and empathy.

The exhibition has already been shown in Ankara and Rome. It features more than 90 photographs by the 25 winners of the contest's 12th edition.

The images document the famine in Gaza caused by Israeli attacks and the blockade, California wildfires, the struggles of Afghan children and efforts to rebuild lives in postwar Syria. Other subjects include space debris, Ukraine's cultural heritage and daily life in Kenya.

Turkish mobile operator Turkcell is this year's communications sponsor, and Turkish Airlines is the airline sponsor. The Turkish Cooperation and Coordination Agency supports overseas events.

The exhibition runs through Dec. 5 at the 11:Eleven Gallery in the National Press Building.



