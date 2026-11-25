A majority of UK adults hold inaccurate beliefs about immigration levels, refugee numbers and support for asylum seekers, according to a new study by King's College London.

The survey, conducted by the university's Policy Institute in partnership with YouGov, questioned 1,827 UK adults between March 23 and 27.

It found that 63% of respondents wrongly believed net migration had increased between June 2024 and June 2025.

In reality, net migration fell 66% during the period, from 649,000 to 219,000, according to the study.

Only 4% of respondents correctly identified the scale of the decline.

The findings also showed that 46% overestimated the increase in small-boat crossings of the English Channel.

Those respondents believed crossings had risen by at least 30% between 2024 and 2025, compared with the actual increase of 13%.