Coalition talks in Israel between former army chief Gadi Eisenkot's Yashar party and the ultra-Orthodox United Torah Judaism party have advanced and could go public next week, the Israeli public broadcaster KAN reported late Tuesday.

The main sticking point is how to halt arrests for draft evasion. United Torah Judaism wants a law passed before the next government is sworn in. Eisenkot favors a cabinet decision once it takes office, KAN said.

United Torah Judaism leader Yaakov Asher briefed the party's rabbis on the negotiations and secured their backing to continue, Israel's Maariv daily reported.

According to Maariv, Eisenkot's bloc is also considering a minority government. If United Torah Judaism and the two Arab lists abstain in a confidence vote, Eisenkot could win a majority of votes cast even if Shas, another ultra-Orthodox party, votes against him. The parties have yet to agree on that option.

Eisenkot has until Dec. 6 to form Israel's next government and can request a 14-day extension.



