Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan said Wednesday the "Terror-Free Türkiye" process presented a historic opportunity to permanently resolve the country's 40-year problem.

"A historic window of opportunity has opened before Türkiye to permanently resolve its 40-year problem," Erdoğan said, speaking at an event in the capital Ankara.

Launched in late 2024, the "Terror-Free Türkiye" project aims to end the PKK's four-decades-old armed conflict against Türkiye through the dissolution and disarmament of the terror organization. The PKK previously announced its decision to lay down its weapons and vacate its shelters in northern Iraq.

Erdoğan said security and intelligence agencies were carrying out their duties diligently and that the process was being pursued in accordance with the law.

"We do not want to leave even the slightest room for exploitation or provocation," he added.

He said the government was monitoring the process with the care of a mother watching over her child, stressing that the goal was to strengthen peace, security and development.

Erdoğan said he wanted an end to the suffering caused by terrorism, particularly among families who have lost loved ones.

"We want .... mothers, fathers and children to no longer shed tears. We do not want young men, full of promise and in the prime of their lives, to be cut down like saplings before they have a chance to grow," he said.

He said Türkiye aimed to build a future free from terrorism and its broader consequences.

"We want to crown the Century of Türkiye first with a Terror-Free Türkiye and then with a terror-free region," Erdoğan said.

He also warned against allowing internal political disputes to undermine the initiative.

"No one has the right to turn intra-party power struggles into a burden on this process, shift their weight onto it or place them above its objectives," he said.

The ruling People's Alliance would not allow it to be wasted or sacrificed to personal interests, he added.

- Military helicopter crashes

Separately, Erdoğan said investigations had been launched into military helicopter crashes in Malatya and Eskisehir, which occurred just 12 days apart.

"Investigations into these two tragic accidents, which occurred just 12 days apart, have been launched. The inspections and inquiries will be conducted in a manner that leaves no room for the slightest doubt," he said.

The remarks came after two military helicopter crashes killed nine personnel in Türkiye within 12 days.

Five Air Force personnel were killed when an AS-532 helicopter crashed during a training flight after taking off from Eskisehir on Tuesday.

Earlier, four military personnel were killed when an S-70 helicopter crashed in the eastern province of Malatya.





