Spain's El Hierro island received a record 1,971 migrants on Tuesday, the highest daily total in Spanish sea rescue records, according to figures compiled by Spanish news agency EFE.

The migrants arrived aboard 14 boats, with one person found dead, according to emergency services figures cited by EFE.

The arrivals included at least 203 women and 137 minors, among them a four-day-old girl born during the Atlantic crossing.

The island, home to around 12,000 residents, has opened a field hospital to ease pressure on local health services.

Tuesday's total surpassed the previous record of 1,580 migrants rescued across El Hierro, Gran Canaria and Tenerife on Nov. 14.

Arrivals continued on Wednesday, with another 190 migrants reaching El Hierro aboard two boats early in the day, regional public broadcaster RTVC reported.

"Days like today show us the human dimension of the migration challenge facing the Canary Islands and El Hierro," Canary Islands President Fernando Clavijo wrote on US social media platform X.

Clavijo said Tuesday that Spain's diplomatic efforts in Senegal and Gambia were "not having the desired effect."

"The reality is that boats keep leaving and keep reaching our shores," he said, calling for stronger border controls and greater involvement from Madrid and the EU.

The regional government said Tuesday that nearly 14,000 migrants had arrived aboard 139 boats so far in November, with El Hierro accounting for 83.5% of boats reaching the archipelago.

Clavijo said a field hospital opened last week had helped ease pressure on the island's health services.

He also urged authorities to accelerate the removal of migrant boats accumulating at La Restinga to allow fishing, diving and other activities to return to normal.

The Canary Islands were caring for 3,325 unaccompanied migrant children, a figure Clavijo warned could exceed 4,000 by the end of the year if arrivals and transfers to other Spanish regions continued at their current pace.

The Basque government said Tuesday it would send medical equipment and medicines to El Hierro, following an earlier announcement that two doctors and four nurses would be deployed to assist local health services.

The CGT union, which represents maritime rescue workers, also called for reinforcements, warning that staff shortages were affecting crews' health.

Meanwhile, families in Senegal have appealed for help finding 172 people who departed aboard a boat on Nov. 9 and have not been heard from since, according to Senegal's public news agency APS.

Many were young fishermen from communities around Dakar, with community leaders saying declining fish stocks, competition from large fishing vessels and economic hardship are pushing young people to risk dangerous journeys towards Europe.





