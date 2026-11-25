Poland, US sign defense research agreement after 17 years of negotiations

Polish Deputy Defense Minister Cezary Tomczyk and US Under Secretary of War for Research and Engineering Emil Michael signed an agreement on joint US-Polish defense research, development, testing and evaluation at the Pentagon on Tuesday.

The agreement concludes 17 years of negotiations and paves the way for closer military technology cooperation. It establishes a framework for joint defense research projects, technology development and the exchange of technical data and expertise.

Poland's Defense Ministry said the deal would enable Polish universities, research institutes and companies to participate in joint research and development programs with American partners.

It said cooperation at an early stage of technology development would allow future military equipment to be better adapted to the requirements of the Polish armed forces.

The agreement will also provide a basis for further military modernization programs involving the two NATO allies.

Poland has significantly increased its defense spending since Russia launched its full-scale invasion of Ukraine in February 2022, becoming a major purchaser of US military equipment.

The agreement comes amid heightened security concerns on NATO's eastern flank following recent violations of Polish airspace by Russian missiles and drones.





