Erdoğan calls for lasting peace and shared prosperity in the Caucasus

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan emphasized Türkiye's historical ties with the Caucasus, calling for lasting peace, regional stability and economic cooperation while highlighting the strategic importance of the Zangezur Corridor in strengthening connectivity between Türkiye and the Turkic world.



In a message issued on the occasion of the International Caucasus Congress, Erdoğan expressed his best wishes for the event, which brought together academics and participants in Türkiye's eastern border province of Iğdır.

The Turkish president thanked experts for enriching the congress through their valuable insights, assessments, presentations and constructive criticism.

"The history of the Caucasus is also our history. For centuries, we have shared both the sorrows and joys of this region. Drawing strength from this shared history, we now bear the responsibility of leaving future generations a region where they can live in peace and security," Erdoğan said.

Türkiye and Azerbaijan strengthen strategic alliance

Erdoğan highlighted the strong historical and strategic ties between Türkiye and Azerbaijan, emphasizing the significance of the Shusha Declaration.

"With this understanding, together with Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev, we elevated the principle of 'One nation, two states' to an alliance through the Shusha Declaration," he said.

"The Azerbaijani flag flying in Shusha, Fuzuli and Lachin is also a source of pride for Türkiye. Just as we shared the joy of victory in Karabakh, we will work with the same determination for peace and prosperity in the Caucasus."

Zangezur Corridor to strengthen regional connectivity

Erdoğan also underlined the strategic and economic importance of opening the Zangezur Corridor.

He said the corridor would strengthen transportation infrastructure between mainland Azerbaijan and Nakhchivan while creating new opportunities for connectivity between Türkiye and the wider Turkic world.

"We believe that revitalized trade along the Silk Road routes, increased cooperation and stronger people-to-people ties will benefit the entire region," Erdoğan said.

Erdoğan emphasizes vision for a peaceful Caucasus

The Turkish president outlined his vision for a Caucasus where peace becomes permanent, neighboring countries engage in trade and every nation benefits from shared prosperity.

Erdoğan expressed hope that the academic expertise and consultations presented at the congress in Iğdır would contribute to building a common future for the region.

He also thanked those involved in organizing the congress and extended his warm greetings to participants and the people of Iğdır.