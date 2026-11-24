Iran's Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps Navy said on Tuesday that it targeted an "offending vessel" in the southern part of the Strait of Hormuz.

The vessel was "crossing an illegal route in the area north of Khasab port and south of the Strait of Hormuz, which collided with a sea mine and stopped," the IRGC Navy said in a statement carried by Iran's semi-official Tasnim news agency.

Addressing vessel owners and captains, it said "adhering to maritime safety regulations, using authorized routes, and paying attention to warnings issued by relevant authorities are essential for ensuring the safety of navigation" in the strait.

Iranian authorities have repeatedly reported tankers striking mines while using routes Tehran describes as unauthorized, amid the conflict with the US and Washington's naval blockade of Iranian ports.

The Strait of Hormuz links the Gulf to the Gulf of Oman and is a key route for international oil shipments.





