Five Turkish soldiers martyred in military helicopter crash in Eskişehir

Five Turkish military personnel were martyred after a Turkish Air Force helicopter crashed during a training flight in Türkiye's central province of Eskişehir, the National Defense Ministry announced.

The ministry said an AS-532 military helicopter belonging to the Turkish Air Force had taken off from Eskişehir for a training mission before crashing.

All five military personnel serving aboard the helicopter lost their lives, the ministry confirmed.

"Five of our heroic comrades-in-arms were martyred in the crash of a Turkish Air Force helicopter during a training flight in Eskişehir," the ministry said in a statement.

"May Allah have mercy on our martyrs. We extend our condolences and wish patience to their grieving families, the Turkish Armed Forces and our noble nation," it added.