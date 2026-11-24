Zelenskyy says Ukraine responsible for drone strike on Russian cargo ship in Gulf of Finland

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said his country was responsible for a drone attack on a Russian cargo ship in the Gulf of Finland over the weekend.

In an interview with Bloomberg late Monday, excerpts of which were published on Tuesday, Zelenskyy described the vessel, named Sparta II, as a legitimate target for his military, though he said the attack may have rattled some of Ukraine's allies.

"Every vessel with a Russian flag, everything that carries weapons or any sanctioned cargo that can carry God knows what, it is a legitimate target for us in Russian territorial or neutral waters," Zelenskyy was quoted as saying.

Zelenskyy said the strike took place in Russian territorial waters.

"We had all the rights for that and then some drift happened and surely there are questions," he said.

Authorities reported Saturday that the Russian cargo vessel drifted from international waters into Finnish territorial waters after it caught fire as a result of a drone strike.

Earlier Tuesday, the Russian Transport Ministry said the vessel was successfully towed to the port of St. Petersburg.



