Erdoğan's strategic moves raise concerns in Israel: Türkiye is shaping a new regional order

Israeli media have turned their attention to Türkiye's expanding diplomatic and strategic influence in the Middle East under the leadership of President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan.

An analysis published by Makor Rishon, a prominent Israeli media outlet, suggested that Ankara's initiatives to bring regional countries together under a common framework could pose a significant strategic challenge to Israel.

The report noted that Türkiye was seeking to build a new regional order not only through its military capabilities but also through diplomatic engagement and regional cooperation, warning that Israel could become increasingly isolated in the process.

Türkiye's expanding regional cooperation raises concerns in Israel

According to the analysis, Türkiye's multifaceted network of regional partnerships established in recent years has become a growing source of concern for Israel.

The report emphasized that this emerging structure, shaped by Erdoğan's policies, extends beyond conventional military alliances.

Through initiatives bringing regional countries together in areas ranging from security to humanitarian assistance, Ankara is seeking to position itself as one of the principal actors shaping the regional agenda.

Ankara's 'regional ownership' strategy

The analysis identified Türkiye's approach to "regional ownership" as a central pillar of its broader diplomatic strategy.

The approach advocates addressing regional challenges through cooperation among countries in the region rather than relying on external powers.

According to Makor Rishon, this strategy could provide Türkiye with a significant diplomatic advantage and strengthen Ankara's influence over regional affairs.

Israel risks growing diplomatic isolation

The report suggested that one of Israel's primary concerns was its exclusion from Türkiye-led regional initiatives.

It highlighted working groups focusing on Iraq, the Caucasus, Gaza and Somalia, noting that these mechanisms could play an influential role in shaping regional policies.

The analysis pointed out that Türkiye was the only country participating in all of these initiatives, potentially giving Ankara greater influence in determining the regional agenda.

Makor Rishon warned that Israel's exclusion from these diplomatic frameworks could restrict its room for maneuver, weaken its relations with Western countries and deepen its regional isolation.

The analysis also reflected concerns in Israel over Türkiye's emergence as a key architect of an evolving regional order in the Middle East.









