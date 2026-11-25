Thousands more offenders to be tagged before leaving prison in England and Wales

Thousands more offenders will be fitted with electronic tags before leaving prison as the UK government expands a scheme aimed at tightening supervision and protecting the public.

The Ministry of Justice said in a statement Wednesday that the rollout would extend to 16 prisons from December, 50 from January and 83 by the end of March.

The expansion will cover all prisons in England and Wales where offenders are regularly released with a tagging order.

The scheme builds on a pilot launched in October 2025 at six prisons, where eligible offenders were fitted with GPS, alcohol-monitoring and curfew tags before leaving custody.

A separate three-month pilot has also begun at two London magistrates' courts. Defendants sentenced to electronic monitoring or required to wear tags as a bail condition will have devices fitted before leaving court.

Justice Secretary Alex Norris said offenders should not believe that leaving prison or court meant escaping official supervision.

"By fitting tags before they even walk through the prison gates or out of court, we're tightening the net around those who break the law," Norris said.

The government said the measures were intended to prevent gaps in electronic monitoring and ensure supervision begins immediately after release.

A study published last year found that thieves and burglars fitted with GPS tags during an earlier pilot were around 20% less likely to reoffend, the government said.

The government said the wider use of electronic monitoring would strengthen public protection and help reduce repeat offending.





