Opposition Left Party lawmakers staged a protest on Wednesday inside the German parliament against former Mossad chief David Barnea, video footage circulating on social media shows.

In the videos, two lawmakers are seen sitting at the door of the hall where a Bundestag event with Barnea was expected to take place and attempted to block access. They hold him responsible for alleged war crimes and the September 2024 explosions of thousands of pagers and walkie-talkies across Lebanon.

The Left Party argues that Barnea should face trial in Germany over his role in the attacks, which it says also targeted civilians.

Barnea was scheduled to meet a group of German lawmakers, including those from an intelligence affairs committee, at a breakfast.

Last week, the Berlin-based European Center for Constitutional and Human Rights filed a criminal complaint against Barnea with the Federal Public Prosecutor's Office. The group accused him of playing a key role in planning and carrying out the coordinated detonations in Lebanon and demanded a war crimes investigation plus his arrest if he entered the country.

Germany's universal jurisdiction laws allow the prosecution of certain international crimes regardless of where they were committed.





