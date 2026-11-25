Serbian authorities have arrested Dragan Vučićević, the owner and editor-in-chief of Informer, a media group that was one of former president Aleksandar Vučić's most influential propaganda outlets during his many years in power.



Vučićević was arrested on the orders of Belgrade prosecutors on suspicion of causing panic and unrest over an extended period and obstructing justice, Serbian media reported on Wednesday, citing prosecutors. He is to be detained for an initial period of 48 hours.



Vučić confirmed the arrest during a heated parliamentary debate. Lawmakers from the Student List grouping that won the October 25 parliamentary election applauded the news, drawing an angry response from the former president.



"That tells me what kind of idiots we're dealing with," Vučić said.



The strongman stepped down as president before the election in the hope of becoming prime minister if his party won. His party lost, and the Student List secured an outright majority in parliament. A new government has yet to be formed.



Aleksandar Čupić, the new parliamentary speaker and a member of the Student List, is expected to announce a date for a fresh presidential election soon.



Founded in 2012, Informer reaches millions through its television channel, news website and tabloid newspaper, one of Serbia's highest-circulation print publications.



Serbia's electronic media regulator recently restricted broadcasts of some Informer television programmes over violations of election campaign rules. During the campaign, the group's outlets frequently denounced the student movement, then in opposition, and insulted some of its representatives.



In mid-November, 97 citizens filed a joint complaint against Vučićević, accusing him of offences including inciting racial and religious hatred and intolerance, endangering public safety and causing panic and unrest.



