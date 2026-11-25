The European Parliament on Wednesday called on the European Union to develop a "comprehensive, long-term" strategy to support Syria's political transition, strengthen state institutions and assist the country's recovery.

Lawmakers said the Syrian people had a "historic opportunity to build a free, democratic and peaceful country" nearly 2 years after the fall of the Bashar al-Assad regime.

The report stressed that EU support should respect Syria's territorial integrity, protect human rights and minority communities, and address security threats, including terrorism, organized crime and foreign interference.

Welcoming the announcement of a new EU political partnership with Syria in January 2026, lawmakers said European assistance, reconstruction funding and any suspension of sanctions should remain conditional and reversible, and be linked to measurable progress in the rule of law, constitutional and security sector reforms, accountability and the protection of all communities.

Highlighting that more than 15.6 million people in Syria need humanitarian assistance, Parliament urged the EU and its member states to maintain humanitarian aid and support for early recovery efforts.

"MEPs are concerned about the continued presence of Daesh and other terrorist organisations in the country, stressing the need for stronger cooperation between Syria's transitional authorities, the EU, and international partners to counter terrorism," the lawmakers said.

Since the fall of the Assad regime on Dec. 8, 2024, Syria's new administration has sought to expand state authority nationwide and tighten control over border crossings.

Assad fled Syria for Russia on Dec. 8, 2024, ending nearly 25 years in power and decades of Baath Party rule.



