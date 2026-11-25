Russian President Vladimir Putin and Brunei Sultan Hassanal Bolkiah agreed Wednesday to elevate bilateral relations to the level of a strategic partnership as the two countries marked 35 years of diplomatic ties.

Speaking at a meeting with the sultan in Moscow, Putin said bilateral trade turnover was expected to exceed $1 billion this year, describing the trend in economic relations as "positive."

"I would like to note that our trade and economic ties are developing; although the volume in absolute terms is still modest, the trend is nonetheless very good: this year our turnover will exceed one billion dollars, but good prerequisites have been created for development in the future," he said.

Putin said the two countries would sign a declaration on elevating their relations to a strategic partnership following the meeting and the sultan's state visit.

The president thanked Brunei for its decision to introduce visa-free travel in both directions, saying the arrangement would boost tourism and direct contacts between citizens.

Bolkiah said bilateral cooperation had grown stronger over the past 35 years and would continue to expand.

The sultan also recalled his previous state visit to Russia in 2005 and said he hoped the current visit would lay the groundwork for even more productive cooperation.



