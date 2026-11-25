Russian warship accused of jamming GPS signals on dozens of UK flights

A Russian warship has been accused of disrupting GPS signals used by dozens of commercial flights operating from the United Kingdom, according to British media reports on Tuesday.

The 443-foot (135-meter) Russian frigate Admiral Golovko was reportedly escorting a group of sanctioned Russian cargo ships off the English coast when a GPS outage occurred on Nov. 9.

About 140 flights were reportedly affected, including services departing from Edinburgh, Manchester and London Heathrow.

Among the flights reportedly affected were a Ryanair service from Edinburgh to Rome, an easyJet flight from Manchester to Hurghada, Egypt, and a British Airways service from London to Stockholm.

The allegations were attributed to Hexbird, a US-based aviation intelligence group, and first reported by the i newspaper.

Experts pointed to the Admiral Golovko, which is equipped with electronic warfare systems capable of interfering with radar and GPS signals.

However, a senior British defense source strongly rejected claims that the Russian vessel was responsible for the disruption, describing the allegations as "b******ks" in comments to the Daily Mail.

"Do the Russians have the capability to do that? Theoretically, yes. But none of the assets that were there at the time could have done what's been described," the source said.

"It wouldn't have been remotely possible for them to affect commercial airliners. It's wildly inaccurate to claim it did … it's b******ks."

GPS jamming involves transmitting powerful radio signals to interfere with satellite navigation systems, preventing receivers from accurately determining their location.

The British government has not publicly commented on the allegations.