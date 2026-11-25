Russian President Vladimir Putin on Wednesday dismissed Murmansk Gov. Andrey Chibis from his post amid a major corruption probe.

A presidential decree on Chibis' dismissal was published on Russia's official legal information portal. He had held the governorship of the northwestern region, which is home to the headquarters of Russia's Northern Fleet, since 2019.

The signing of the decree follows the governor being detained in Moscow on Monday and then earlier Wednesday the Meshchansky Court putting him in pre-trial detention for two months.

National Interior Ministry spokesperson Irina Volk said Monday that Chibis, as part of an investigation involving "a group of persons," is suspected of embezzling budget funds from the regional Construction Ministry in the amount of over 39 million rubles ($472,588) and over 1 billion rubles ($12.1 million) from the regional Transport Ministry.

The regional government told Russian state news agency Tass that the Murmansk region's deputy governor has been appointed acting governor.

Meanwhile, Chibis' lawyer told reporters that the governor denied guilt, adding the defense will appeal the detention and seek a mitigation of the preventive measures.

"Investigative actions are being carried out. At the moment, there is nothing more to add," Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov separately told a press briefing earlier Wednesday, in response to a question on the case.

Chibis is the first sitting Russian governor to be arrested since the start of the Ukraine war in 2022.





