Türkiye's President Recep Tayyip Erdogan received the commander-in-chief of the Libyan National Army in the country's east, Field Marshal Khalifa Haftar, and his accompanying delegation at the Presidential Complex in the capital Ankara on Wednesday, according to the Communications Directorate.

Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan, National Defense Minister Yasar Guler, National Intelligence Organization chief Ibrahim Kalin, Chief of the General Staff Selcuk Bayraktaroglu, Communications Director Burhanettin Duran, and president's chief adviser Akif Cagatay Kilic also attended the closed-door meeting.

No further details on the meeting have been provided by officials.