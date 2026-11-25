Approximately 800 children and youths were sexually abused by priests and other clergy in Germany's Catholic Diocese of Trier between 1946 and 2021, a new study revealed Wednesday.

Researchers at the University of Trier identified more than 250 perpetrators and suspects, experts have said. The figure covers only known cases; the number of unreported victims who stayed silent out of fear or shame remains unknown, according to the study.

Most cases occurred in priests' residences, churches, sacristies, church-run dormitories and boarding schools. Some offenders used the sacrament of confession to approach children. In 20 cases, the abuse took place in the victims' family homes.

The study found that high trust in priests within Catholic communities and close family ties made it difficult for children to speak out. Many victims were also pressured by their own families to remain silent, allowing the abuse to stay hidden for years.

The research showed that some church leaders shifted responsibility and protected perpetrators.

The victim initiative MissBit said the final report reveals the role of church officials in covering up the cases and abusing their positions. The group stressed that abuse has continued after 2021 and that it will keep pressing for full involvement of survivors and genuine accountability.