Poland plans to establish a no-fly zone along its eastern border as part of efforts to strengthen security on NATO's eastern flank, Deputy Defense Minister Cezary Tomczyk said Wednesday.

"We want the regulation to enter into force at the end of December or at the beginning of January," Tomczyk told Polish broadcaster RMF24.

The restricted area would extend between a dozen and several dozen kilometers from Poland's eastern border, he said.

Tomczyk said protecting NATO's eastern flank remained a priority, pointing to measures including the country's Eastern Shield defense program and the deployment of fighter jets to protect Polish airspace.

The announcement comes days after Polish prosecutors said three Russian Kh-101 cruise missiles had fallen in eastern Poland on Nov. 20.

Tomczyk also said Poland had revised procedures for its pilots around two months ago, replacing visual identification with positive identification of foreign aircraft and potential aerial threats.

Asked whether Russian missiles could be intercepted over Ukrainian airspace before reaching NATO territory, Tomczyk said such action would require a joint decision by all NATO members.

"If we want to make major decisions, particularly concerning the airspace over Ukraine, it must always be a decision of the entire NATO," he said.

He added that the alliance was not currently in favor of the proposal, citing various complications.





