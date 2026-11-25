The European Parliament on Wednesday urged the EU to develop a coordinated strategy to protect the international justice system and its institutions from foreign pressure, including sanctions targeting the International Criminal Court (ICC).

Lawmakers highlighted in a report unprecedented threats to international justice, citing coercive pressure, unilateral sanctions and campaigns they said were aimed at undermining the credibility and independence of institutions such as the ICC.

The report noted that the US imposed sanctions on ICC officials since last year, freezing their assets and prohibiting the provision of material or financial support. It also pointed to measures targeting UN mandate holders and partner nongovernmental organizations.

MEPs urged the EU to update and activate its "blocking statute" to protect European operators from the extraterritorial effects of measures imposed by third countries.

They said US sanctions created concern among European banks, insurance companies and digital service providers, leading to "overcompliance" that could obstruct payments and services essential to international justice.

The report also encouraged reducing the EU's dependence on non-European financial and digital infrastructure, using the bloc's anti-coercion instrument and working with partner democracies through trade agreements and political dialogue.

MEPs further urged the EU to facilitate visas for witnesses and human rights defenders involved in accountability efforts, and implored the European Council to explicitly integrate the Rome Statute, which established the ICC, into EU law.

Parliament also asked the European Commission and the EU's foreign policy chief to propose a strategy and action plan, including measures to protect judges, prosecutors, witnesses and victims, provide predictable financial support for international justice mechanisms and improve coordination among EU member states, Eurojust and UN investigative bodies.

The Commission should issue an annual report assessing implementation of the strategy, the impact of foreign sanctions and the use of EU funding for international justice, said the report.

"This report is Parliament's answer to the current attacks on international law and the US Administration's sanctions against the ICC. We stand for EU sovereignty and international justice without double standards," said rapporteur Mounir Satouri, a French member of the Greens/European Free Alliance group.

"Now it's up to the executive to act firmly: trigger the Blocking Statute as a matter of urgency and launch a coordinated strategy to protect the ICC," he added.

The report passed by a 438-168 vote, with 38 abstentions.

The European Parliament awarded its 2026 Sakharov Prize for Freedom of Thought to the ICC and its officials on Oct. 22. The award ceremony is scheduled for Dec. 15 during the Parliament's plenary session in Strasbourg.