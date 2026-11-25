European Parliament President Roberta Metsola signed the EU's 2027 budget into law on Wednesday, following its approval by lawmakers during a plenary session in Strasbourg.

The budget sets total commitment appropriations at €199.7 billion ($218.9 billion) and payment appropriations at €211.5 billion, according to the European Parliament.

It is the final annual budget under the EU's 2021-2027 long-term financial framework and will enter into force on Jan. 1, 2027.

The parliament approved the budget by 406 votes in favor, 184 against, and 69 abstentions.

During negotiations with EU member states, lawmakers secured more than €300 million in additional funding beyond the European Commission's original proposal for priority areas, including research, transport and energy networks, education, civil protection, and humanitarian aid.

The additional allocations include €21.5 million for the Horizon Europe research program, €22.5 million for transport and energy networks, €14 million for Erasmus+ and €13.5 million for the EU Civil Protection Mechanism.

The agreement also provides increased funding for humanitarian aid, border management, migration policy, neighborhood programs, and the security capabilities of EU institutions.

The budget was agreed on by the European Parliament and the Council of the EU during negotiations on Nov. 11. The council formally approved it on Nov. 23 before parliament's final vote.