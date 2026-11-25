Max Verstappen says he played 40 hours of GTA 6 during victorious Las Vegas GP weekend

Four-time Formula 1 world champion Max Verstappen said he spent around 40 hours playing Grand Theft Auto VI (GTA 6) during the Las Vegas Grand Prix weekend, which ended with his victory on Saturday.

The Dutch Red Bull driver discussed his gaming habits in a livestream on the Twitch channel of his esports team, Verstappen Sim Racing, saying he spent much of his free time in Las Vegas playing the newly released game.

Asked whether he had played on his flight home, Verstappen said he instead spent his mornings and evenings gaming while in the US city.

"No, I was sleeping on the plane. I played a lot in the evening and in the morning in Vegas," he said.

"I mean, I can't go out anyways and walk around."

When a fellow streamer joked that the gaming sessions were time well spent, Verstappen replied: "Yeah! It's not like I can go out anyway."

The 29-year-old also revealed that he had progressed through more than 80% of the game's missions. "I'm over 80% of the missions," he said.

Verstappen, however, admitted that he regularly skips the game's cutscenes because he finds them "too boring," joking that he consequently struggles to follow the storyline.

GTA 6, developed by Rockstar Games, was released on Nov. 19, coinciding with the opening day of on-track action at the Las Vegas Grand Prix.

Verstappen went on to win Saturday's race, which featured 35 changes of lead over 50 laps, securing his fourth victory of the 2026 Formula 1 season.

The Dutchman sits second in the drivers' standings with 304 points, behind newly crowned world champion Kimi Antonelli of Mercedes, who has 402.

Verstappen holds a 37-point advantage over third-placed Lewis Hamilton with two races remaining, putting him in a strong position to finish the season as runner-up.