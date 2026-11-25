Puerto Rico's Jennifer Barreto was crowned Miss Universe 2026 on home soil, winning the title in San Juan amid controversies that have shaken the pageant during the last year, according to media reports.

The 27-year-old social worker triumphed against 115 other contestants at the finale in the capital of the self-governing US territory on Tuesday, with the field reduced by withdrawals because of visa difficulties and a business dispute.

Barreto became the first married woman and mother to win the competition since the Miss Universe Organization lifted its ban three years ago on contestants who were married or had given birth. Only the US and Venezuela have won more Miss Universe titles than Puerto Rico, which now has six, according to CNN.

The finale began with an elimination round based on judges' scores from preliminary competitions, followed by a swimsuit segment involving 30 contestants. Twelve advanced to the evening gown round, before the final five faced questions on topics including the relevance of the pageant and expectations of global leaders.