Pakistan told the UN Security Council on Tuesday that decisions on the use of nuclear weapons must remain under human control, warning that artificial intelligence could increase the risk of miscalculation and shorten the time available to make decisions.

Speaking at a council debate on "conflict resolution in an era of rapid technological change," Pakistani Ambassador Syed Haider Shah said technology should "serve to address common challenges facing the entire humanity," according to a statement from Pakistan's UN mission.

Shah called for all UN member states, including developing countries, and all segments of society to take part in the "democratic, inclusive and equitable development of emerging technologies that are consequential for humanity at large."

He warned that emerging technologies should not "supercharge the ongoing arms race impacting global peace and security."

"In the military domain, we need measures of restraint and confidence-building to address the risks of miscalculation and compressed decision-making," Shah said.

"This is most critical in the nuclear domain, where decisions on the use of nuclear weapons must remain under human control, and AI systems must never be used to target nuclear command, control and communications systems," he added.

Pakistan is one of nine nuclear-armed countries, along with the US, Russia, China, France, the UK, India, North Korea and Israel. Israel maintains a policy of nuclear ambiguity and has neither officially confirmed nor denied possessing nuclear weapons.

The Stockholm International Peace Research Institute estimates that the nine countries hold a combined 9,745 nuclear warheads in their military stockpiles. Russia and the US have the largest stockpiles, with about 4,400 and 3,700 warheads, respectively.