French Foreign Minister Jean-Noel Barrot on Wednesday urged Russian President Vladimir Putin to abandon his "colonial and imperialist delusion," saying European countries were actively involved in discussions to resolve the war in Ukraine.

Speaking to broadcaster TF1, Barrot warned against repeating Russian "propaganda" suggesting Europe was not participating in negotiations, according to French broadcaster BFMTV.

He said Europeans were engaged in discussions on Ukraine, including with Russia, which had been compelled to engage with Europe following calls from China, India and the wider international community.

"For that, Vladimir Putin must abandon his kind of colonial and imperialist delusion, because we will never accept that," Barrot said.

The French minister also accused Putin of seeking to undermine European unity through persistent "attacks and harassment."

Barrot defended Ukraine's right to self-defense amid recent attacks on Russian vessels beyond the countries' borders.

"The Ukrainians are defending themselves. They are being pounded by Russian drone and missile strikes, including in broad daylight, including against civilians," he said. "Let's put ourselves in their place. What would we do if we took bombings from an invader every night and every day? We would defend ourselves."

His remarks came after Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy on Monday claimed responsibility for attacks on two Russian vessels off Libya, while a Russian cargo ship was struck by a drone in the Baltic Sea on Saturday.

Meanwhile, Russian strikes killed at least 15 people in the Kyiv region overnight Sunday, according to Ukrainian authorities.



