Israeli forces shelled agricultural land near al-Mantara Dam in the central countryside of Syria's southern Quneitra province on Wednesday, Syrian state media reported.

Israeli troops fired an artillery shell at farmland surrounding the dam, Alikhbariah TV channel said.

There were no immediate reports of casualties or damage.

Earlier Wednesday, Israeli forces released a Syrian man detained during a military incursion into the town of Jubbata al-Khashab in Quneitra province, according to the broadcaster.

The outlet said the man had been detained Tuesday night after Israeli troops entered the town's northern neighborhood and deployed soldiers during a raid.

Since the ouster of Bashar al-Assad's regime on Dec. 8, 2024, Israel has expanded its military presence in the buffer zone between Syria and the occupied Golan Heights and advanced into areas of southern Syria, in violation of the 1974 Disengagement Agreement.

The agreement, signed after the 1973 Arab-Israeli war, established a buffer zone monitored by the UN Disengagement Observer Force.

Syria has repeatedly demanded Israel's withdrawal from its territory and rejected its military incursions, while Israel has cited security concerns to justify its continued presence.





