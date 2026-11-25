Canada on Wednesday strongly condemned a surge in violence and drone attacks in Sudan over the past week that have killed dozens of civilians.

"Canada strongly condemns the surge in violence and drone attacks in Sudan in the last week, which have killed dozens of civilians and endangered innocent lives," Randeep Sarai, Canada's secretary of state for international development, wrote on US social media platform X.

"Attacks against civilians are unacceptable," Sarai said.

Calling on "all parties to immediately de-escalate tensions," he urged them to "uphold international humanitarian law and work towards lasting peace and stability in the region."

Sudan has been gripped by conflict since April 2023, when fighting erupted between the Sudanese army and the paramilitary Rapid Support Forces (RSF).

The war has killed thousands of civilians and displaced millions across the country, according to UN figures.





