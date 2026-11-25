Malaysia's communications regulator said Wednesday it had filed two lawsuits against US technology giant Google, seeking 600 million Malaysian ringgit ($146 million) in damages over its alleged failure to address harmful content on YouTube.

The Malaysian Communications and Multimedia Commission (MCMC) said the lawsuits allege breaches of statutory obligations and licensing conditions. It is seeking 300 million ringgit ($73 million) in each case.

The first lawsuit alleges that Google failed to adequately address thousands of instances of harmful content, including online gambling, scams and fraud.

The commission said it submitted 74,703 reports to YouTube from Jan. 1 to Oct. 28, of which 74,569, or 99.8%, concerned online gambling.

It said 32,781 reports drew a response or led to the removal of content within 24 hours, while 4,950 drew no response. It also reported that 1,468 cases took more than 30 days and 35 took more than 90 days.

The second lawsuit alleges that Google failed to prevent the republication of unlawful content by Malaysian blogger Wan Muhammad Azri Wan Deris, better known as Papagomo, despite a June 19 interim injunction from the Kuala Lumpur High Court.

The commission said it was seeking damages to recover the costs of addressing more than 50,000 instances of harmful content and to deter future violations.

It urged social media platforms to comply with Malaysia's Communications and Multimedia Act 1998 and Online Safety Act 2025, stressing the need to protect users, particularly children.





